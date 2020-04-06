Newsmaker of the Week // Todd Baer

Todd Baer is a racer at Mahoning Valley Speedway and Evergreen Raceway often competing with his son Nick. He is a businessman who owns a water transport trucking company.

Baer is also a patriot. When a nearby winery sought to move 7000 gallons of product from its wine cellar to a manufacturing facility that was going to extract its alcohol to make much needed hand sanitizer, Baer and his company connected the two. Soon thereafter, Baer learned of an urgent need for the finished product at two regional hospitals and, once again, volunteered his trucks and employees.

Baer’s acts of kindness in a time of peril are deserving of recognition as a quiet Newsmaker whose deeds spoke volumes.