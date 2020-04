This Week in AARN // April 28, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Park Jeff 410 Race Goes Off In South Dakota; PA’s Brock Zearfoss Takes Victory

Tri City, Cherokee Schedule Fanless Super Late Model Races This Weekend In The Carolinas

Andy J To Tackle NASCAR ARCA Series Starting With Dec. Daytona Test

WRG CEO Brian Carter Waiting For ‘All Clear’ To Begin Sprint, Late Model, Dirt Modified Rescheduling

Jeff Heotzler Takes Ride In Palmer’s No. 76 Modified; To Race Fonda Weekly In 2020

Harold Bunting Becomes First Delaware Driver Elected to DIRT Hall of Fame