Newsmaker of the Week // NASCAR

NASCAR got its Cup season back on track this past Sunday by running its first major race in ten weeks, at Darlington (SC) Speedway.

No fans were watching the action live. Pit crews and NASCAR race staff were fractions of their usual numbers. The racing was interesting.

Beyond this, the impact of NASCAR getting back up and running cannot be overestimated. Every track operator nationwide, even worldwide, can now ask the legitimate question of their government: “If they can race, why can’t I?”

It is entirely possible that NASCAR’s initiative could be the catalyst for empowering track owners to insist on fairness.

That’s a potential movement, and that’s Newsmaking!