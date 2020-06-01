Newsmaker of the Week // Kyle Reinhardt

Two days of World Of Outlaws 410 Sprint Car racing in Missouri that yielded disappointing results only bolstered the resolve of fast rising racer Kyle Reinhardt.

The twist of weather fate that led Selinsgrove Speedway to reschedule its 410 Sprint opener from Friday to Sunday gave Reinhardt and his team a chance for immediate redemption. And that’s just what happened when Reinhardt roared to victory, getting a huge win at lightning fast Selinsgrove.

When lesser racers would have been exhausted from a mad dash cross-country, Reinhardt was at his competitive best. It’s the trait of a winner – and a Newsmaker.