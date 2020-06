This Week in AARN // June 2, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Jeremy Trout Goes Wire To Wire To Win Saturday Night Lincoln 410 Sprint Main

From Missouri To Selinsgrove To Victory: Kyle Reinhardt Wins Big In S’Grove 410 Opener

Donny Schatz Gets First WoO Sprint Win Of Season In Missouri On Sat; Logan Schuchart Wins Friday

Hagerstown’s 73rd Season Goes Green, Kyle Lee Takes LM Checkered

Matt Sheppard Takes Chatham, Louisiana $10,000 Grand, Wight Wins $3,000 Prelim

Upstart Austin McCarl Denies All Star Sprint Champ Aaron Reutzel South Dakota Sweep

BAPS Gets Open; Super Sportsman Star Kenny Edkin Glad They Did

Big Super Late Model Win At Selinsgrove Saturday Gets Rick Eckert Back In The Groove

Orange County Goes Green This Saturday Night