Newsmaker of the Week // Tim McCreadie

Tim Mc Creadie has won a lot of big races in his career. Saturday night’s ‘Eldora Stream’ is certainly among the biggest. McCreadie’s drive to victory ended after a nail-biting, two-lap shootout which, as the leader, was his to lose. Instead, a brilliant tactical move, off the bottom of the track to the top, blocked any passing attempt, and sealed the deal.

The ‘sealed deal’ was big money, $50,000, the kind of loot racers don’t see all that often.

McCreadie enhanced his reputation as a ‘money racer’ Saturday night as well as his reputation as a Newsmaker!