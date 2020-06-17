Feature Winners: June 16 – 22,2020

|
Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|ARCA: Talladega, AL
|Attica, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|BAPS, PA
|(Super Sport)
|Bear Ridge, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|(Midget)
|Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|Bethel, NY
|(Mod)
|(Dirt Sport)
|Big Diamond, PA
|(Fri., 358 Mod)
|Can Am, NY
|(358 Mod)
|Claremont, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|Clinton Co., PA
|(LM)
|Cornwall, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|Delaware Int., DE
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|Devil’s Bowl, VT
|(Mon., Sport Mod) ADAM PIERSON
|Eriez. PA
|(LM)
|ESS 360 Sprint:
|Albany-Saratoga, NY (Fri.)
|Evans Mills, NY
|(Mod)
|Evergreen, PA
|(Mod)
|Five Mile Point, NY
|(Mod)
|Fonda, NY
|(Mod)
|
Fremont, OH
|(410 Sprints)
|Genesee, NY
|(LM)
|Glen Ridge, NY
|(SportMod)
|Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
|Hudson, NH
|(LM)
|Humberstone, ONT
|(Sport Mod)
|Hummingbird, PA
|(LM)
|Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|Knoxville, IA
|(410 Sprint)
|(360 Sprint)
|Land Of Legends, NY
|(Sat., Mod)
|
Lee, NH
|(LM)
|Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|(SBM)
|Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|Lucas Oil LM: Columbus, MS
|(Thur.) BOBBY PIERCE
|(Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|:(LM)
|Mercer, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|Merrittville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Monadnock, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|MOWA Sprint:
|Canton, IL (Sat.)
|MSCS 360 Sprints:
|Paragon, IN. (Fri.)
|Brownstown, IN (Sat.)
|NASCAR: Talladega, AL
|(Cup)
|(Xfinity)
|NASCAR: Jennerstown, PA
|(Mod Tour)
|NHRA:
|(Top Fuel)
|(Funny Car)
|(Pro Stock)
|(Pro Bike):
|Ohsweken, ONT
|(360 Sprint)
|Orange County, NY
|(Mod)
|Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|PASS LM: White Mountain, NH
|Path Valley, PA
|(Fri. Super Sportsman)
|(Sat., Super Sportsman)
|Patriot 360 Sprint: Land Of Legends, NY
|(Wed.) LUCAS WOLFE
|(Sat.)
|Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|
PPMS, PA
|(LM)
|Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|Potomac, MD
|(LM)
|
Raceway, 7, OH
|(LLM)
|
Selinsgrove, PA
|(LM)
|Skyline, NY
|(SportMod)
|Star, NH
|(Ltd. Supermod)
|(LM)
|Short Track Super Series: Big Diamond, PA
|(Tues.) BILLY PAUCH JR
|Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|Thunder Mountain, PA
|(LM)
|Thunder Road, VT
|(LM) MARCEL J. GRAVEL
|
Trail-Way, PA
|(358 Sprint)
|Tri City, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|Tyler County, WV
|(LM)
|ULMS LM: sWoodhull, NY (Sat.)
|sBradford, PA (Sun.)
|URC 360 Sprint:
|Big Diamond, PA (Fri)
|Delmar, DE (Sat.)
|
* * * * *
|
USAC Midgets
|Indiana Speedweek
|Paragon, IN (Tue.) KYLE LARSON
|Gas City, IN (Wed.) KYLE LARSON
|Putnamville, IN (Thur.) KYLE LARSON
|Putnamville, IN (Fri.)
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Sat.)
|Kokomo, IN (Sun.)
|* * * * *
|
USCS 360 Sprint:
|Cottonwood, AL (Fri.)
|Phenix City, AL (Sat.)
|USLM LM: Pine Hall, NC
|Utica-Rome, NY
|(358 Mod)
|VSS Sprint: Hagerstown, PA
|Wayne County, OH
|(Sprint)
|(LM)
|Williams Grove, PA
|RAIN
|Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|Woodhull, NY
|(Mod)
|World Of Outlaw LM: Bulls Gap, TN
|(Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|World Of Outlaw Sprint: Haubstadt, IN
|(Fri.)
|(Sat.)