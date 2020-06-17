Feature Winners: June 16 – 22,2020

Albany-Saratoga, NY
(Mod)
ARCA:   Talladega, AL
Attica, OH (410 Sprint)
(LM)
BAPS, PA (Super Sport)
Bear Ridge, VT (Sport Mod)
(Midget)
Bedford, PA (LM)
Bethel, NY (Mod)
(Dirt Sport)
Big Diamond, PA (Fri., 358 Mod)
Can Am, NY  (358 Mod)
Claremont, NH (Sport Mod)
Clinton Co., PA (LM)
Cornwall, ONT (358 Mod)
Delaware Int., DE  (Mod)
(LM)
Devil’s Bowl, VT (Mon., Sport Mod) ADAM PIERSON
Eriez. PA (LM)
ESS 360 Sprint: Albany-Saratoga, NY (Fri.)
Evans Mills, NY (Mod)
Evergreen, PA (Mod)
Five Mile Point, NY (Mod)
Fonda, NY (Mod)
Fremont, OH
 (410 Sprints)
Genesee, NY (LM)
Glen Ridge, NY (SportMod)
Grandview, PA (358 Mod)
Hagerstown, MD (LM)
Hidden Valley, PA  (LM)
Hudson, NH (LM)
Humberstone, ONT (Sport Mod)
Hummingbird, PA (LM)
Jennerstown, PA (LM)
Knoxville, IA   (410 Sprint)
(360 Sprint)
Land Of Legends, NY  (Sat., Mod)
Lee, NH
 (LM)
Lebanon Valley, NY (Mod)
(SBM)
Lernerville, PA (410 Sprint)
(Mod)
(LM)
Lincoln, PA   (410 Sprint)
(LM)
Lucas Oil LM: Columbus, MS (Thur.) BOBBY PIERCE
(Fri.)
(Sat.)
Mahoning Valley, PA (Mod)
:(LM)
Mercer, PA (410 Sprint)
(Mod)
Merrittville, ONT (358 Mod)
Monadnock, NH
 (Sport Mod)
MOWA Sprint: Canton, IL (Sat.)
MSCS 360 Sprints:  Paragon, IN.  (Fri.)
Brownstown, IN (Sat.)
NASCAR: Talladega, AL (Cup)
(Xfinity)
NASCAR: Jennerstown, PA (Mod Tour)
NHRA: (Top Fuel)
(Funny Car)
(Pro Stock)
(Pro Bike):
Ohsweken, ONT (360 Sprint)
Orange County, NY (Mod)
Outlaw, NY (Mod)
PASS LM: White Mountain, NH
Path Valley, PA (Fri. Super Sportsman)
(Sat., Super Sportsman)
Patriot 360 Sprint: Land Of Legends, NY  (Wed.) LUCAS WOLFE
(Sat.)
Penn Can, PA (Mod)
PPMS, PA
 (LM)
Port Royal, PA   (410 Sprint)
(LM)
Potomac, MD (LM)
Raceway, 7, OH
 (LLM)
Selinsgrove, PA
(LM)
Skyline, NY (SportMod)
Star, NH (Ltd. Supermod)
(LM)
Short Track Super Series: Big Diamond, PA (Tues.) BILLY PAUCH JR
Thunder Mountain, NY (Mod)
Thunder Mountain, PA (LM)
Thunder Road, VT (LM) MARCEL J. GRAVEL
Trail-Way, PA
(358 Sprint)
Tri City, PA (410 Sprint)
(LM)
Tyler County, WV (LM)
ULMS LM: sWoodhull, NY (Sat.)
sBradford, PA (Sun.)
URC 360 Sprint: Big Diamond, PA (Fri)
Delmar, DE (Sat.)
* * * * *
USAC Midgets
 Indiana Speedweek
Paragon, IN (Tue.) KYLE LARSON
Gas City, IN (Wed.) KYLE LARSON
Putnamville, IN (Thur.) KYLE LARSON
Putnamville, IN (Fri.)
Lawrenceburg, IN Sat.)
Kokomo, IN (Sun.)
* * * * *
USCS 360 Sprint:
Cottonwood, AL (Fri.)
Phenix City, AL (Sat.)
USLM LM:  Pine Hall, NC
Utica-Rome, NY (358 Mod)
VSS Sprint: Hagerstown, PA
Wayne County, OH (Sprint)
(LM)
Williams Grove, PA RAIN
Winchester, VA (LM)
Woodhull, NY  (Mod)
World Of Outlaw LM: Bulls Gap, TN (Fri.)
(Sat.)
World Of Outlaw Sprint: Haubstadt, IN (Fri.)
(Sat.)