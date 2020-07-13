Newsmaker of the Week // Cale Conley

Cale Conley won the biggest race of his 410 Sprint Car racing career Saturday at Sharon Speedway when he throttled to victory in the Lou Blaney Memorial, the richest race of Ohio Speedweek 2020.

It isn’t every day that an aspiring driver earns a rich, high profile win. This one, which was worth over $18,000 in purse money and bonuses, also had a pair compelling twists: Conley is married to the late Lou Blaney’s granddaughter Emma, and the Blaney family are among the owners of Sharon Speedway.

To score a breakthrough win a race with such compelling family ties has distinguished Cale Conley as this week’s AARN Newsmaker Of The Week.