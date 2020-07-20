This Week in AARN // July 21, 2020

Kyle Larson Returns East, Sweeps All Star Double Header At Williams Grove, Port Royal
Billy Pauch Claims Bridgeport Mod Victory; Tim Buckwalter Injured In Huge, Controversial Crash
In Stafford’s First Open Mod Sat. Race, Marcello Rufrano Scores Upset Victory
At Bedford, LM Driver Jim McBee Wins First Feature In 25 Years
Carson Macedo Invades Lincoln, Claims $10,000-To-Win 410 Sprint Race
Matt Sheppard Wins, Drive-In Viewing Section Ordered Closed On Race Night, At OCFS
Billy Pauch, Jr. Races Hard For BAPS Short Track Super Series Victory
Kyle Sheldon Is Surprise Big Block Mod Winner At Lebanon Valley
Adam Carberry Claims First Career URC Sprint Win At Grandview
Gregg Satterlee Collects Big Win In BAPS Super Late Model Race