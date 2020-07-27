Newsmaker of the Week // World of Outlaws

They came, they saw, they conquered, times four.

That’s the story of the World Of Outlaws Sprint invasion into Pennsylvania last week.

Donny Schatz took Lernerville. Sheldon Haudenshild took Lincoln. Shane Stewart and David Gravel won Williams Grove back to back.

Final score: World Of Outlaws 4, PA Posse 0.

To be fair, the Posse has defeated the Outlaws with a degree of regularity over the years. But not this time. This was the week the World Of Outlaws fought back – and the Outlaws won the races, and won the headlines.