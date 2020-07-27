This Week in AARN // July 28, 2020

PA WoO Sprint Four Race Swing Swept By Series Regulars Schatz, Haudenshild, Stewart & Gravel
Matt Hirschman Takes Tri Track Open Mod Series Star Speedway Victory
Last NJ Track Opens, Derek Hopkinson Bags Wall Stadium Modified Feature
New Yorker Erick Rudolph Invades Western PA Dirt Tracks, Goes Three-For-Three
At Selinsgrove, Jason Shultz Scores First Career 410 Sprint Win
Alex Yankowski Upsets Big Diamond 358 Modified Field
Sandusky’s ISMA Supermodified Hy Miler Nationals Is All Mike Ordway’s
Billy Pauch Takes Second Straight Bridgeport Modified Checkered On New Track
Veteran Wade Hendrickson Gets First New Egypt Modified Feature Win In Nine Years
Logan Seavey, CJ Leary Off To Quick Indiana Sprint Week Starts
Super DIRT Week 2020 Remains On Schedule, Tentatively, At Oswego
Brett Haus Wins First Career Lebanon Valley Big Block Feature