Newsmaker of the Week // Stewart Friesen

With four wins in six days, Stewart Friesen, even by his lofty standards, is coming off quite a week.

On Monday, he won at Five Mile Point. Two nights later, he won the Super DIRTcar Series season opener at Bridgeport. Two nights after that, he was first under the checkered at Albany-Saratoga. Then, it was Fonda, where he outran his own wife Jessica to take his fourth win of the week. In the process, Stewy vaulted further ahead in the Area Auto Racing News Winningest Driver Of The Year standings.

Four wins on four different tracks each with its own rules package, its own rugged competitors and Friesen won them all.

That’s amazing – and that’s News!