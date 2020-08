This Week in AARN // August 11, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Two-To-Go Pass By Shane Cottle Of CJ Leary Decides USAC Silver Crown Selinsgrove Speedway Thriller

Third Generation Racer Blake Barney Enhances Family Legacy With First Modified Win At Wall Stadium

Milestone Win At Lincoln: Red Hot Danny Dietrich Scores 50th Career 410 Checkered In Gentzler Memorial

First Time In Ten Years: Frank Cozze Wins Modified Feature At New Egypt Speedway

Tyler Courtney Sweeps USAC Midget Week Races At Kutztown, Lanco; Grandview Bridgeport Path Valley Wet

Waterford Speedbowl Reopens After NearlyTwo Years Off; Matt Swanson Takes MRS Mod Checkers, Timmy Jordan Tops SKs

Huge Stafford Weekend Twin Bill: Keith Rocco Wins Open Mod 80 Fri., Chase Dowling Claims SK 5k Sat.

Maine Late Model Ace Mike Hopkins Invades Jennerstown, Claims Motor Mountain Madness Main, $10,000

Back On Top: Grandview Mod Champ Duane Howard Gets 2020 Season Untracked With First Victory

ISMA Supermod Ace Jon McKennedy Wins Ollie Silva Memorial At Lee USA Speedway

Three New York State Tracks, Freedom, Spencer & Stateline All Close For Rest Of 2020