Newsmakers of the Week // Rameau & Barney

Asphalt Modified racing this past weekend saw two brilliant young drivers take center stage and win a pair of high profile events.

At New Hampshire’s Monadnock Speedway, Sammy Rameau won the Tri-Track Open Modified Series race and $6,000. Further south and on the same night, Blake Barney won the 60th running of Wall Stadium’s Garden State Classic in New Jersey, collecting $5,000.

The two winners are teenagers. Both have recent NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series experience. Both run for family-owned teams.Rameau is a bit aggressive, Barney is a bit conservative.

Both are winners.

In an age when the lament heard so often is, ‘where are the next top drivers going to come from’, asphalt Modified racing now has two.

Two top drivers to be – and two Newsmakers now.