This Week in AARN // August 18, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Sammy Rameau Survives Last Lap Scare To Win Tri-Track Open Mod Series Monadnock Thriller

RoC Modified Lake Erie ‘Tommy/ Tony Classic’ Goes To Patrick Emerling

Sixtieth Wall Stadium Garden State Classic Falls To Blake Barney After Wild Finish

Hagerstown’s Frank Sagi Tribute Race Ordered Canceled By County Health Commissioner

Alex Yankowski, Steven Drevicki Close Kutztown SpeedSTR Season As Winners; Steve Buckwalter Earns 2020 Season Championship

Tim McCreadie Wins Lucas Oil Florence A-Main, Earns $50,000

Fonda Ends Season With Stewart Friesen Winning Seven Of Eight; Mike Maresca Is Crowned Modified Champion

Delaware Modified Ace Joseph Watson Invades Bridgeport Speedway, Claims Modified Feature Cash

Kyle Larson Keeps On Winning; This Time The Capitani Classic

Rick Eckert Rocks To Ultimate Northeast Late Model Back To Back Scores At Path Valley, Selinsgrove

STSS Delaware Mod Showdown Between Titans Stewart Friesen & Matt Sheppard Goes To Friesen