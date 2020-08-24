Newsmaker of the Week // Brandon Sheppard

World Of Outlaws Late Model reigning champion Brandon Sheppard marched eastward last week for a three-day swing of races at Lincoln, Williams Grove and Eriez Speedways.

To say he was dominant, at least in the first two, is to say it right. Sheppard led every single lap of both features. He had never been at Lincoln before, had just one prior Williams Grove start (which he also won). The locals didn’t stand a chance.

Only Eriez was a bit of a disappointment – a third place effort.

Sheppard has kept his razor sharp edge despite a tiring, occasionally last minute race schedule this year. The most amazing thing about Sheppard is that his Pennsylvania swing success is a common occurrence – he wins wherever he goes.

He ran true to form in the Keystone State, and in these parts, that makes News!