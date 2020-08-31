Newsmaker of the Week // Kyle Larson

What can Kyle Larson possibly do for an encore? After apparently stepping outside his comfort zone last weekend to race Dirt Late Models with the Lucas Oil Series at Port Royal Speedway, Larson then stunned Central Pennsylvania – and the nation – when he won the climactic feature in just his second career Dirt Late Model feature start.

In a sport that becomes more and more specialized every year, Larson, it seems, can win often and win in anything.

His is a rare talent that was out there for all to see as he broke new ground Saturday at Port Royal – and made News!