This Week in AARN // September 15, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Incomparable Lance Dewease Beats Kyle Larson At Port Royal Friday, Takes $53,000 Tuscarora 50 Saturday

Mat Williamson’s Late Race Charge Carries Him By Mike Mahaney, Claims $10,000 Devil’s Bowl Slate Valley Mod Score

Jacob Allen’s Quest For World Of Outlaws 410 Sprint Win Realized In Dodge City, Kansas

Bobby Santos, III Wins Another Major, This Time At NHIS With NASCAR Mod Tour

Ted Christopher’s Estate Files Suit Against Pilot’s Estate In Fatal September, 2017 Plane Crash

Annual BAPS Super Sportsman 100 Lap Classic Won By Veteran Frankie Herr

Mahoning Modified Milestone: Austin Beers Wins Speedway’s 800th Feature

USAC Sprint Trio Of Winners: Chris Windom, Chase Stockon, Brady Bacon

Dominick Buffalino Stays Hot In New Egypt Mods; Danny Bouc Claims First Mod Title

Three Hurt, One Seriously, At Hidden Valley When Late Model Careens Into Infield

Stewart Friesen Stays Red Hot, Wins Albany-Saratoga Friday Night Big Block Headliner

Three Day Eldora Classic LM Mains Claimed By Jonathan Davenport, Shannon Babb, Josh Richards; Kyle Strickler Falters In Finale

Daryn Pittman To Pull Off World Of Outlaws Circuit In 2021

Organizers Of Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show Cancel December Indianapolis Annual Event