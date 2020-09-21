Newsmaker of the Week // Jeff Strunk

Boyertown, PA’s Jeff Strunk is one of dirt track racing’s most durable drivers. He’s a tested-tough veteran who always seems to peak when the rewards for success are the greatest.

At Grandview Speedway this past Saturday, Strunk climbed aboard Glen Hyneman’s No. 126 with an eye toward winning the top prize – over $35,000. When the checkered flag flew, Strunk was there first, capturing for the eighth time, one of the most prestigious, most rewarding races in Dirt Track Modified racing.

Jeff Strunk doesn’t show his emotions readily, win or lose. On this night, though, he let loose. As winner of the richest race of the weekend, as a past achiever who once again got the job done when it mattered most, Jeff Strunk is an AARN Newsmaker.