This Week in AARN // September 22, 2020

Grandview’s Rich Freedom 76er Is Won By Jeff Strunk, Earns $35,000 Plus
ISMA Star Bob Webber Classic Is Won By Jon Mc Kennedy
Kyle Larson Sweeps Two Straight Lincoln Speedway 410 Sprint Races
Cliff Krause Memorial Race At Wall Stadium Won By His Son Andrew For Second Time In Three Years
Out Of A Fireball,Tyler Ross Lands Upright With New 410 Sprint Ride
Quarter Midget Stolen From Mike Roselli’s Trailer, Reward Offered
MRS Modified 100 At Star Claimed By Anthoniy Nocella
Tri City Wraps Up Renaissance Season; Erick Rudolph Sweeps Modified Races, Carl Bowser, Darin Gallagher Earn 410 Wins
Anthony Perrego Invades Fonda, Takes Modified Season Finale
Hagerstown’s Frank Sagi Memorial Ordered Canceled Yet Again By County Health Officials