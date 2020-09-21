This Week in AARN // September 22, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Grandview’s Rich Freedom 76er Is Won By Jeff Strunk, Earns $35,000 Plus

ISMA Star Bob Webber Classic Is Won By Jon Mc Kennedy

Kyle Larson Sweeps Two Straight Lincoln Speedway 410 Sprint Races

Cliff Krause Memorial Race At Wall Stadium Won By His Son Andrew For Second Time In Three Years

Out Of A Fireball,Tyler Ross Lands Upright With New 410 Sprint Ride

Quarter Midget Stolen From Mike Roselli’s Trailer, Reward Offered

MRS Modified 100 At Star Claimed By Anthoniy Nocella

Tri City Wraps Up Renaissance Season; Erick Rudolph Sweeps Modified Races, Carl Bowser, Darin Gallagher Earn 410 Wins

Anthony Perrego Invades Fonda, Takes Modified Season Finale

Hagerstown’s Frank Sagi Memorial Ordered Canceled Yet Again By County Health Officials