Newsmaker of the Week // Anthony Macri

At the Jim Nace Memorial Selinsgrove National Open Saturday, and with no disrespect to the others in the talent-laden field of 410 Sprint teams, Anthony Macri was simply unbeatable. He demolished the one-lap track record in time trials. He made some bold moves to gain a feature redraw spot in his heat race. And when the green flag dropped, Macri was gone, consistently building leads of over three seconds in and out of lapped traffic, then rebuilding them when the caution flags flew.

This was a powerful win, a $20,000 win, coming at the time of year when a lot big buck 410 Sprint races are out there waiting to be won.

Anthony Macri was a Newsmaker this night and looms large as a future maker of news for the rest of the season.