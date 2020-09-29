This Week in AARN // September 29, 2020

Anthony Macri Unbeatable In Nace Memorial Selinsgrove National Open, Pockets $20,000
For Eighth Time And Sixth Year In A Row, Matt Hirschman Wins Race Of Champions Modified 250
Ron Silk Races To Second NASCAR Mod Tour 2020 Win In Only NWMT Race Of Year At Stafford
Dramatic Late Race Charge Carries Stewart Friesen To ‘King Of The Can’ Victory, Claims Short Track Super Series North Region Riches Too
Danny Serrano Mod 100 At Bridgeport Falls To Weather Sunday; New Date To Be Announced
Briggs Danner Comes Up Big In First USAC East Coast Sprint Start
The Doctor – Danny Johnson – Makes Second Outlaw Speedway Victory Lane House Call
Mike Lysakowski Leaves Jennerstown, Hired As General Manager Of Lernerville Speedway
Third Generation Asphalt Modified Racer Jack Ely, Jr. Wins Wall Stadium Modified Feature In Second Start In Iconic Barney Motorsports Car
Demetrios Drellos Salvages Devils Bowl Sport Mod Season Title Despite Flip, Penalty
NASCAR Cup Title Battle Heats Up, Kurt Busch Wins At Las Vegas