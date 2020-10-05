Newsmaker of the Week // Donny Schatz

There’s no doubt that the Williams Grove National Open is among the most prestigious races, of any kind, in the United States of America. And no one who rises to the occasion at the Grove Open more than Donny Schatz, who turned around an uncharacteristically subpar season with a dramatic victory Saturday in the Open, earning $75,000 in the process.

This was one big win for Schatz, team owner Tony Stewart and the Ford 410 Sprint engine.

Schatz wasn’t the only big winner this night. Historic Williams Grove was packed, full of fans from across the state and across the country. And the crowd was almost as good the night before.

Quite a weekend of Sprint Car racing at Newsmaker race track Williams Grove for Newsmaker race car driver Donny Schatz.