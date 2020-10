This Week in AARN // October 6, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Donny Schatz Back On Winning Form; Takes $75,000 Grove National Open In Ford Powered Sprint; Gravel Perfect On Friday

OktoberFAST Is Here: Six Nights Of Big Block DIRTcar Series Events Starts Tues. In Central NY

Ryan Watt’s On A Roll; Sweeps Georgetown, Delaware Int. Camp Barnes Double Header

Matt Hirschman Wins Mahoning Valley Race Of Champions Finale; Patrick Emerling Series Champ

New Egypt Modified Track Champ Danny Bouc Wins $10,000 All Star Cup

Eastern States Weekend Details Announced; Two Day, Four Race Weekend To Offer Drive-In Viewing, Overnight Camping

Thompson World Series Of Auto Racing Goes This Weekend With 20 Features Over Three Days

Damon Paul, Tommy Kunzman Are In ‘Winning Micro Spirit’ At Bridgeport

Long-Shuttered Middleford Speedway To Reopen In Delaware

Can’t Loose: Steven Drevicki Wins Fifth USAC East Coast Sprint Feature Of 2020

Pittsburgher 100 Lucas Oil LM Race Won By First Timer, Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Ron Ford To Be Back At Helm of Afton Speedway In 2021