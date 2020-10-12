Newsmaker of the Week // Anthony Perrego

Anthony Perrego’s whirlwind racing week certainly had its ups and downs. He won two of the OktoberFAST features, the only driver to repeat. And he did so in the only two races he intended to compete in.

The first, at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, was the first Super DIRT Series win of his career. Two days later, he would win again, at Can Am, in his first start at the track.

But in between the wins, his father Tom took ill while returning home from the Albany race. He’s doing well now, five heart stents later. Tom and Anthony Perrego are close. The events of the past week have undoubtedly made them closer.

By scoring a breakout victory, then coming back two days later to win again, secure in the knowledge his ailing father would be all right, Anthony Perrego is a Newsmaker!