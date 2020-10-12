This Week in AARN // October 13, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Craig Lutz Takes Thompson NWMT Victory; Justin Bonsignore Now Two-Time Series Champ

Anthony Perrego Only OktoberFAST Repeat Winner, Jimmy Phelps, Matt Sheppard, Max McLaughlin Also Score

Unbeatable Kyle Larson Sweeps Port Royal World Of Outlaws Weekend, Hits 40 Wins In 2020

Biggest Win Yet: Mike Christopher, Jr. Powers To Thompson World Series Open Mod Victory With Late Race Charge

Jeff Strunk, Mike Gular Take Top Honors In Two-Race Season Finale Weekend At Big Diamond

Jon McKennedy Outduels Chris Perley In ISMA Supermodified Thriller At Thompson

Jimmy Phelps, Tim Fuller Claim Oktoberfast 358 Modified Victories

Eddie McCarthy Wins Wall Stadium Modified Finale; Andrew Krause Claims First Track Championship

Chase Elliott Heads To Next Round Of NASCAR Cup Playoffs With Charlotte Roval Victory

Lewis Hamilton Matches Michael Schumacher’s All Time Formula 1 Win Total At 91