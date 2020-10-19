Newsmaker of the Week // Mat Williamson

Mat Williamson’s season of frustration eased dramatically when he passed Stewart Friesen late in Saturday’s Speed Showcase 200 at Port Royal Speedway. The win was worth $53,000 for Williamson and his Jeff Behrent-owned No. 3 team.

After a brilliant Super DIRT Series championship-winning season in 2019, Williamson, has been, more than any other driver, stymied by COVID, trapped for months on one side or the other of the US-Canadian border. It was adding up to an excruciating year, but now that restrictions have eased somewhat, Williamson regained top racing form.

Mat Williamson was able to manage a difficult situation, rise above it, and keep his edge. Such character, coupled with his dramatic results at Port Royal Saturday the definition of Newsmaker!