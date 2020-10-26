Newsmaker of the Week // Eastern States Weekend

The 59th running of Eastern States 200 Weekend at Orange County Fair Speedway was conducted this past weekend in a year when every other major event in New York was cancelled.

It took a lot of planning, preparation and management to pull it off, but pull it off the OCFS officials did.

Big fields of cars supported the race. Empty grandstands though there were, the drive-in section was sold to allowable capacity.

Yes, there were a couple of issues, related to event scoring and with the track. But on balance, the mere fact that Mat Williamson, Jimmy Phelps, Tanner VanDoren and Jim Hajkowski hoisted winners trophies at all is a tribute to the sheer will of OCFS and its staff.

From time the gates first swung open on this Eastern States Weekend, until the time the last race team hauler headed out of the fairgrounds, this was more than an event – it was Newsmaker!