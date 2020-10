This Week In AARN // October 27, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

59th Eastern States 200 At Orange County Is Claimed By Mat Williamson Over Stewart Friesen & Mike Mahaney

Huge Bedford $20,000 Super Late Model Payday Earned By Gtegg Satterlee

Stafford Tri Track Open Mod Series Win Earned By Chase Dowling

Anthony Macri Registers 410 Sprint Win Number Nine In BAPS Afternoon Thriller

Keith Rocco, Joey Polewarczyk, Joey Bailey, Avery Stoehr Among Waterford Speedbowl Season Finale Winners

Jordan Watson, Ryan Krachun, Max Blair & Greg Humlhanz Among Delaware State Championships Winners In Delmar Season Finale

Twelve Year Old Tanner VanDoren Wins Eastern States Sportsman 50

Brett Deyo Leading To Louisiana For ‘Cajun Swing’ In November; Florida Feb. Swing Moves To Bubba Raceway Park

DJ Shaw Claims Fifth PASS Late Model Championship; Curtis Gerry Takes Finale At Oxford Plains