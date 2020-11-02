Newsmaker of the Week // Matt Sheppard

Matt Sheppard had made a career out of winning big.

He has also made a career out of winning at a lot of different places. Saturday night at Georgetown Speedway in the Short Track Super Series South Region 2020 season finale, Sheppard raced to the $7,000 win.

When the records were checked after the race, came a revelation: Georgetown was the 50th different track Matt Sheppard had won a feature at. That’s among the gold standards for career achievement, a record of distinction that few will ever attain – it’s Newsmaker!!