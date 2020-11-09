Newsmaker of the Week // Alex Yankowski

Sixteen year old Alex Yankowski is the toast of the Dirt Modified racing world after he raced to victory in the Danny Serrano Classic Big Block Modified 100 at Bridgeport Speedway. What was a hugely popular win became a heart stopper when Yankowski was involved in a fiery flip nearly a lap after taking the checkered flag. He left the car without injury.

This unassuming young driver is a true phenomenon, capable of racing wheel to wheel with the best in the business and winning, in this case in spectacular style.

The sky is Alex Yankowski’s limit. The brightest and best is a Newsmaker!