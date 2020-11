This Week in AARN // November 10, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Alex Yankowski Shocks Dirt Mod World With Danny Serrano 100 Win At Bridgeport, Michael Maresca Wins Sunday

Big Bucks Bethel Dirt Modified Race Win Is Claimed By Bill Deckelman

North-South Shootout In North Carolina Is Won By Mad Max McLaughlin

Brian Carber Declines Kunz Chili Bowl Offer In Favor Of Keeping Full $15k Millbridge Micro Win Payday

David Gravel, Logan Schuchart Win WoO Sprint Charlotte Races, Brad Sweet Repeats As Champion

Brandon Overton, Tim McCreadie WoO Late Model Charlotte Races, Brandon Sheppard Repeats As Champion

Chase Elliott, Chevrolet Claim NASCAR Cup Crown With Phoenix Blitz

URC Bridgeport Double Features Shared by Mark Smith, Paulie Colagiovanni; Adam Carberry Lauded As Series Champion