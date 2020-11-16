Newsmaker of the Week // BAPS Motor Speedway

The red hot Central PA 410 Sprint season was wrapped up last Saturday afternoon with yet another huge crowd of loyalists cheering their favorites on, one more time, at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Getting the day off to an auspicious start, for all the wrong reasons, was JR Berry, who hung his car in the fence, literally, in time trials, without injury.

Freddie Rahmer took the 410 Sprint checkered, capping a stellar season. And Michael Maresca took the Modified co-feature for his second straight win at a foreign (for him) speedway.

With a memorable accident. and two memorable winning drives BAPS made news from the first lap of 410 Sprint tine trials to the final checkered flag.