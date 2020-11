This Week in AARN // November 17, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Freddie Rahmer Ends 410 Sprint Season At BAPS With Victory, Michael Maresca Claims Modified Co-Feature

Islip 300 At Riverhead Won By Ryan Preece With Late Race Charge

Matt Sheppard Goes Three-For-Three In Short Track Super Series ‘Cajun Swing’

Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant Take USAC Sprint Wins, Tanner Thorson, Buddy Kofoid USAC Midget Scores In Arizona

USCS 360 Sprint Sweep Authored In Florida By Cup Driver Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Lee, Claremont, Monadnock Track Principal Norn Wrenn, III Passes

Magnolia Cotton Pickin’ 100 Super Late Model Race Wins Earned By Tim McCreadie, Chris Madden

Lancaster Speedway NWMT Race, Holland Speedway Race Of Champions Event Announced, Both On July 31, 2021

Shellhammer’s Speedway Awards Banquet Kicks Off Post-Season Gala Schedule

Ninety-Second Career Formula 1 Victory Sets Up Seventh Title For Lewis Hamilton