Newsmaker of the Week // Stewart Friesen & Brett Deyo

A long and troubled 2020 outdoor racing took its final checkered flag last Saturday night when Stewart Friesen won his 27th Modified race of the year, at Georgetown Speedway. In so doing, Friesen ended 2020 with more wins than any other driver in the AARN readership range.

Georgetown promoter Brett Deyo managed to pull off a successful race promotion that was never on his season schedule. The race was first planned for Accord Speedway in New York, then moved to Georgetown, then moved up a week in anticipation of an imminent pandemic shutdown.

Friesen, or yet another dominating on-track performance, and Deyo, for yet another gutsy move, are, this week, united in Newsmaking.