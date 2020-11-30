Newsmaker of the Week // PPB Motorsports Racecar & Trade Show

The Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Racecar And Trade Show has been postponed.

The disconcerting announcement made by event promoter Len Sammons means that the show at the Greater Philadelphia Center in Oaks, PA will not be taking place on January 22-24, 2021 as originally planned. The ongoing and tightening COVID-19 restrictions forced the postponement, which was made reluctantly. Sponsors remain supportive, interest remains high for a show which annually makes news across many fronts.

On this occasion, however, it is the postponement of an event long ago nicknamed ‘The Mid-Winter Motorsports Happening’ that is, for unpleasant reasons, that is Newsmaking.