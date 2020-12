This Week in AARN // December 8, 2020

Seekonk Speedway Looks Forward To 2021 After Not Running Any Stock Car Races In 2020

Wisconsin’s Ty Majeski Takes Snowball Derby, New Englander Jake Johnson Claims Wild Snowflake Main

On The Rebound: Brewer Family Looks Forward To 2021 Woodhull Season After Pandemic Affected Inaugural Season

Short Track Super Series On The Move: Selinsgrove March Race Inked, Cajun Return Sponsorship Secured, Ocala Schedule Set

York (PA) Xtravaganza 2021 Show Postponed Until 2022

Chris Madden Wins Another Dirt Late Model Race In Tennessee

Port Royal Announces Potent Schedule; All Key Races From 2020 Back On 2021 Slate

Orange County To Run Big Blocks On Select Thursdays, Saturdays In 2021; USAC Back In, Fifth Mile Inner Track Proposed

History Lesson: LA Coliseum, Rose Bowl Hosted Midget Races In The Late 1940s.