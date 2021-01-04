Newsmaker of the Week // Brian Carber

Brian Carber’s prowess as an open wheel racer was never more in evidence than it was last weekend in Oklahoma at the Tulsa Shootout Micro Sprint events.

In three days of racing, the Pipersville, PA driver won two times and was second in the third feature event, remarkable over a weekend that draws hundreds of 600 Micros from all over the nation.

It could be the perfect setup for Carber’s entry in the Chili Bowl, where he’ll be wheeling one of Keith Kunz’s highly touted Midgets and has a legitimate chance to claim one of racing’s most cherished prizes.

In an arena in which easterners seldom excel, Brian Carber’s Shootout success and potential for the biggest strike of all in Tulsa in two weeks, has made Big News!