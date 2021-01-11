Newsmaker of the Week // Brock Zearfoss

Jonestown, PA 410 Sprint car owner-driver Brock Zearfoss spent five weeks in western Australia, running in a series of six races at three different tracks. He won three of them and captured the regional title for his efforts. The sojourn precedes the recent revelation that Zearfoss is going to chase the World Of Outlaws 410 Sprint Car Rookie of the Year title and intends to run all of the nearly 100 events to do it.

Zearfoss is a full time racer with an ambitious, do-it-yourself spirit. He knocked ‘em dead down under and now girds for the biggest challenge of his life.

For what he has just done and for what he now intends to do, Brock Zearfoss is this week’s AARN Newsmaker!