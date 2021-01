This Week in AARN // January 12, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

First Dirt Late Model Races Of ‘21 In Arizona Claimed by Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Brock Zearfoss Claims Western Australia 410 Sprint Car Title. Gets Set For First WoO Sprint Assault In Early Feb.

Chris Pasteryak Leaves NWMT To Pursue Open Tour Mod Shows Closer To Home

On The Road: Dirt Mod Racer Davey Sammons To Focus On Special Events In 2021

New Egypt Mod Champ Danny Bouc To Drive Norm Hansell’s Car At Big Diamond, Grandview In 2021

United States Motorsports Association Warns: Pandemic Battle Not Over For Race Tracks

50th Annual DIRTcar Nationals Keeps Schedule Intact Though Daytona Bowed To NFL, Tampa Super Bowl

Skyline Speedway To Stay On Sunday Nights

Atlantic City Indoor Races Postponed, Trenton East Coast Dirt Nationals Cancelled