Newsmaker of the Week // Kyle Larson

A year after Kyle Larson declared the Chili Bowl to be the biggest victory of his career, Larson did it again, outrunning a huge field of drivers to win one of the nation’s highest profile races for the second year in a row.

The Chili Bowl demands perfection on qualifying night and perfection plus on the Saturday night of the A-Main. Larson was at the top of his game, leaving nothing to chance.

Larson was recently named the 2020 410 Sprint Car Driver Of The Year, a lofty accolade but one that ignores his equally amazing Midget driving skills.

Though this season is destined to be a far different one from last, Larson has started 2021 the same way he did 2020 – winning big and making News!