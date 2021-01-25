Newsmaker of the Week // Drake Troutman

A fifteen year old Pennsylvania UMP Modified racer rode with his family from western Pennsylvania to west central Florida last week to compete in a five-race series of races. When the quintet of events was over, Drake Troutman had won two of the five, was never out of the top five in any race, and was declared the 2021 East Bay UMP Modified Winternationals champion. It was an improbable effort, one that admittedly surprised even Troutman to some degree. Now, Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model racing awaits for an unassuming kid who is making it big.

Young gun Drake Troutman has always been a fast learner. Last week, at East Bay Raceway, his skills were Newsmaking!