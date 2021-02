This Week in AARN // February 2, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Lucas Oil At East Bay: Tyler Erb Doubles, Brandon Overton, Josh Richards & Stormy Scott Also Windsor’s

Erick Rudolph, Stewart Friesen, Mike Gular Are STSS ‘Sunshine Swingers’, Friesen Flips In Finale

Donny Schatz, Aaron Reutzel Claim Screven All Star Sprint Feature Pair, NJ’s Kyle Reinhardt Impresses With Second Place Finish

Craig VonDohren, Bruce Bruesche Team Up For 2021 Assault With Multi-Car Team; CVD To Defend Grandview Title In Bruesche No. 30

OCFS’s Chris Larsen Lays Out 2021 Season Plans For Speedway Operations

DIRTcar Sportsman Invade Lake View, SC For First Time; Nick Guererri, Andrew Buff Take Down Victories

Acura, With Castroneves, Outruns Cadillac, With Jimmie Johnson, To Win Rolex 24 At Daytona