After a career best second in World of Outlaw point standings in the 2020 season, Logan Schuchart set to improve on that by one position in 2021.

Schuchart kicked off his 2021 season at the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Florida this week where he picked up two wins and two second place finishes across the four days in All Star Circuit of Champions and World of Outlaws competition netting him the coveted “Big Gator” trophy and making big news!