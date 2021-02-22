Newsmaker of the Week // Christopher Bell

It is close to preordained that Christopher Bell was destined for success in the NASCAR Cup world. But with learning curves as steep as they are with upper echelon Stock Car racing, not even Bell’s most ardent supporters were prepared for what happened Sunday. Bell, the USAC Dirt Track darling, in just his 38th Cup race, won, of all things, a road race, and with room to spare.

He’s now in the Playoffs, the first driver to put one of Joe Gibbs’ Toyotas across the line. The question after Sunday, is, of course, if he can win out of his element, how many oval track races wins can Bell snare this year? That’s conjecture for the future.

For now, Christopher Bell is toast of NASCAR, and the maker of big news!