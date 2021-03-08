Newsmaker of the Week // Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson is back! The 2020 hero of Sprint and Midget car racing from coast to coast won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race from Las Vegas in just his fourth start since the end of 2019. Larson’s fall from grace was documented liberally last year and his apology to the world was sincere. It cost him his Cup ride with Chip Ganassi and it led to a win spree of almost dirt 50 wins last year.

Now with Hendrick Motorsports, Larson looked as much at home behind the wheel of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet as he did last year with Paul Silva’s No. 57 410 Sprint.

By racing to the ultimate comeback victory, Kyle Larson is a nationwide Newsmaker!