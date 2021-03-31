Feature Winners: March 30 – April 5, 2021

|BAPS, PA
|(Super Sport)
|(LLM)
|Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Five Mile Point, NY
|(Spts)
|Grandview, PA
|(Mod)
|Hagerstown, MD
|(SLM)
|Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 Sprint)
|Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|New Egypt, NJ
|(Mod)
|Orange County, NY
|(Mod)
|Path Valley. PA
|(Super Sportsman)
|Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(SLM)
|PASS LM (Hickory, NC)
|Potomac, MD
|(LM)
|SMART Tour:
|South Boston, VA (Sat.)
|Southern All Star Series (Dublin, GA)
|Tyler County, WV
|(LM)
|USAC East:
|Bridgeport, NJ (Sat.)
|Williams Grove, PA
|(410 Sprint)