Newsmaker of the Week // Jack Johnson

The world of auto racing is mourning the passing of legendary dirt track driver Jack Johnson, at the age of 76. Johnson’s well-documented wins, in excess of 400 rank him among the sport’s all time elite.

Johnson, though, was more than a big winner. He came through to win the biggest races time and again, none more so than in the 1979 Super DIRT Week Syracuse race, a win that signaled to the Dirt Modified world that Central New York State drivers were just as good as their Pennsy, Jersey, and downstate New York counterparts

Johnson’s outgoing personality made him a crowd favorite, a sponsor’s choice, and a promoter’s dream.

As he did innumerable in life, so has Jack Johnson, once more, in death, become a Newsmaker!