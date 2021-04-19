Newsmaker of the Week / / Tim McCreadie

Tim McCreadie’s success as a nationally ranked Super Late Model racer is a source of great pride to his many friends in the northeast. McCreadie too has not forgotten where he came from. When he was in victory lane last Saturday night after earning a thrilling last lap Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series win at Hagerstown Speedway, T-Mac recognized Jared Petruska, a fallen member of a family he used to race Dirt Modifieds for. Jared’s two brothers were at Hagerstown this night, making for an emotionally charged Victory Lane.

Not that there wasn’t reason to smile just the same. This win was worth $15,000 for a driver whose early season was a disaster of wrecked race cars and motor problems. `Ever quotable, always competitive, T-Mac was the perfect winner on this night at Hagerstown, not just in taking a checkered flag, but by making News!