Feature Winners: May 4 – May 10, 2021

Accord, NY (Mod)
Albany-Saratoga, NY (Mod)
ARCA East: Nashville, TN:
ASCS 360 Sprint: Lake Odessa, MI (Fri.)
(Sat.)
ATQMRA: Mahoning Valley, PA (Sat.)
Attica, OH (LM)
BAPS, PA (Super Sport)
(LLM)
Bear Ridge, VT (Mod)
(Midget)
Bedford, PA (LM)
Bethel, NY (Mod)
(Dirt Sport)
Big Diamond, PA (358 Mod)
Brewerton, NY (Mod)
Bridgeport, NJ  (Mod)
Can Am, NY  (358 Mod)
CARS LM: Nashville, TN
Chemung, NY (Sport Mod)
Claremont, NH (LM)
Clinton Co., PA (305 Sprint Cars)
Delaware Int., DE  (Mod)
(LM)
Devil’s Bowl, VT (Sport Mod)
DIRTcar Big Block Mod Bridgeport, NJ (Tues.)
Eriez, PA (LM)
ESS 360 Sprints: Genesee, NY (Fri.)
Evans Mills, NY (Mod)
Fonda, NY (Mod)
Formula 1: Spain
Freedom, NY (LM)
Fulton, NY (358 Mod)
Genesee, NY (LM)
Glen Ridge, NY (SportMod)
Grandview, PA (358 Mod)
Granite State Pro Stock Star, NH (Sat.)
Hesston, PA (LM)
Hidden Valley, PA  (LM)
Hudson, NH (Mod)
Hummingbird, PA (LM)
Jennerstown, PA (LM)
Knoxville, IA (410 Sprint)
(360 Sprint)
Land Of Legends, NY  (Mod)
Lebanon Valley, NY (Mod)
(SBM)
Lernerville, PA (410 Sprint)
(Mod)
(LM)
Limaland, OH (Sprint)
Lincoln, PA (410 Sprint)
Mahoning Valley, PA (Sport Mod)
(LM)
Mercer, PA (Mod)
Monadnock, NH (Mod)
NASCAR: Darlington, SC (Cup)
(Xfinity)
(Trucks)
New Egypt, NJ (Mod)
Orange County, NY (SBM)
Oswego, NY (Supermod)
Outlaw, NY (Mod)
Oxford Plains, ME (LM)
Path Valley. PA (358 LM)
Patriot 360 Sprint: Selinsgrove, PA (Sat.)
Penn Can, PA (Mod)
Pittsburgh’s PPMS (LM)
Port Royal, PA (410 Sprint)
Potomac, MD (LM)
Race Of Champions: Chemung, NY (Sat.)
Raceway 7, OH (LM)
Ransomville, NY (358 Mod)
Riverhead, NY (Mod)
Seekonk, MA (LM)
Selinsgrove, PA (LM)
Sharon, OH (410 Sprint)
Southern All Star Series: Boyd, GA (Fri.)
Nashville, TN (Sat.)
Stafford Springs, CT (SK Mod)
(LM)
Stateline. NY (LM)
Thunder Mountain, NY (Mod)
Thunder Mountain, PA (LM)
Trail-Way, PA (Super Sportsman)
Tyler County, WV (LM)
ULMS LM: Big Diamond, PA (Fri.)
Port Royal, PA (Sat.)
URC 360 Sprint: Bedford, PA (Fri.)
Cumberland, MD (Sat.)
USAC Silver Crown: Winchester, IN
USAC Sprint: Rossburg, OH (Fri.)
(Sat.)
USAC EC Sprint: Delmar, DE (Sat.)
USLMS LM: Cherokee, SC (Sat.)
Utica-Rome, NY (Mod)
Wall Stadium, NJ (Mod)
Waterford, CT  (SK Mod)
(LM)
Williams Grove, PA (410 Sprint)
(358 Sprint)
Winchester, VA (LM)
Woodhull, NY  (Mod)
World Of Outlaw LM: Fountain City, WI (Fri.)
(Sat.)
World Of Outlaw Sprint: Rossburg, OH (Fri.)
(Sat.)